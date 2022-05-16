MG’s commercial director is named outstanding leader of UK automotive industry

A senior MG executive has been named one of the outstanding automotive leaders in the UK.

Guy Pigounakis, commercial director at MG Motor UK, was praised by Autocar judges for his exceptional skills in sustaining and building the brand, which is now the UK’s fastest-growing mainstream car manufacturer.

He was presented with his trophy at Silverstone and said: ‘I am thrilled but at the same time very humbled to have been recognised in this way.

‘The success we have enjoyed as a brand and the growth we are experiencing is not down to one individual but rather a combination of factors – a fantastic product range, the brilliant team of people working directly for the brand and our fast-expanding network of dealer partners.’

The marque notched up 4,471 registrations in January and February – more than for the whole of 2017.

Meanwhile, March’s 9,367 registrations were greater than the whole of 2018, and MG said the 13,838 total registered during 2022’s first quarter was up by 124.6 per cent year on year.

That has given the brand a market share of 3.31 per cent during the year to date – up from 1.45 per cent in 2021.

Pigounakis added: ‘This year’s sales plan was exceeded in orders six weeks into the year.

‘The biggest challenge is to make sure we get the production to satisfy those orders. And we’re taking between 200 and 300 orders every day, so the bank is only getting bigger. But it’s a fantastic problem to have.’

Guy Pigounakis is pictured accepting his award from Autocar editor-in-chief Steve Cropley, left, and editor Mark Tisshaw