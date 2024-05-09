Michelle Roberts to head BMW’s Park Lane store after death of Chris Learmonth

Michelle Roberts has been appointed managing director of BMW Group UK’s Park Lane store following the death of Chris Learmonth.

Roberts, who is currently BMW’s marketing director, will take up the role at the flagship site on June 1.

She will be replaced on the same day by Colette Healy, who currently heads the group’s strategy team.

Learmonth died suddenly in March, sending shockwaves through the automotive industry. He’d been in charge of the Park Lane showroom since 2016.

Roberts has had a number of senior roles within the BMW Group in the UK and Germany in a career spanning more than 20 years.

Healy came back to BMW’s National Sales Company at Farnborough from Rolls-Royce in 2019 to lead Mini’s marketing and product management division, then moved to strategy last year.

David George, CEO of BMW Group UK, said: ‘I would like to thank Michelle for having led our marketing team for six years with great success in a time of transformation not only within our business but in the whole industry.

‘Now she will bring a wealth of experience to an exciting new challenge on the retail side of our business.

‘I would also like to welcome Colette, who has been instrumental in guiding the direction of BMW UK and the senior management team in her strategy role and who will now lead the marketing department in this vital position for the business.’