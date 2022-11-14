Millions of motorists set to avoid MOT tests as cost-of-living crisis continues to bite

Millions of motorists face fines and huge safety risks after it was revealed that the cost-of-living crisis was causing them to think about avoiding their car’s next MOT test.

A new survey by Halfords has shown that 40 per cent of those quizzed say they definitely will be unable to afford to pay for the test or are worried about the cost.

Meanwhile, another 17 per cent said they were unsure if they’d be able to pay for it, and nearly half – 45 per cent – said they’d continue driving their car even if they couldn’t afford the MOT test.

Although the sample size wasn’t revealed, the results equate to millions of drivers across the UK.

Seventeen per cent also said they’d driven a car that didn’t have a valid MOT certificate during the past year, while another 20 per cent said they knew of somebody who had done so.

Halfords said there was also a growing problem of ‘working poverty’, with more than 90 per cent in that position saying their job wouldn’t be possible or would be much more difficult if they didn’t have a car.

It said most drivers were struggling with the cost of motoring – more than four-fifths (81 per cent) were worried about at least one motoring-related cost over the next year.

The top three expenses causing concerns were fuel at 62 per cent, repairs (43 per cent) and insurance (40 per cent).

Chris Lunn, head of category at Halfords Autocentres, warned that some drivers could be taking major risks if they ignored the MOT test.

‘The findings raise serious concerns about the ability of Brits to afford key, safety-related motoring expenses like MOTs, as well as the potential dangers this could lead to in the form of millions of cars on our roads without an MOT certificate,’ he was quoted by the Daily Express as saying.

‘MOTs are a vital and legally required check-up on any vehicle over three years old to ensure it is roadworthy. Put simply, driving without one is both illegal and can invalidate insurance.

‘Those who are struggling to make ends meet are most likely to not be able to afford their MOT – but for this group, it could lead to a dangerous cycle of poverty.

‘Amongst them, more than nine in 10 say that not having a car would make their job impossible or significantly harder.

‘Not having an MOT puts them at risk of losing their car, and therefore their job, making their financial situation far worse.’

Halfords is offering 1,000 free MOT tests via charity Family Action to families who need their vehicle but are finding it tough to make ends meet.

It is also offering 10,000 free MOT tests to its workforce and a £10 discount on MOT tests to people who sign up for its Motoring Club.