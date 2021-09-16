Mini announces it has delivered its one-millionth car sold in the UK

Mini has delivered its one-millionth car sold in the UK, 20 years after production of the modern car began.
The BMW Mini came into production in 2001 and since then the brand has sold over £5.1m cars across the world.
The UK is the brand’s biggest global market, accounting for close to a fifth of all sales.
David George, director of Mini UK, said: ‘To have sold over one million Minis in just 20 years is a remarkable milestone; we are all extremely proud.
‘This achievement is testament to the fantastic cars we’ve built and launched during that time, our customers’ continued love for MINI, and the strength and unwavering dedication of our retail network.
‘As we see the increasing demand for our Mini Electric and Mini Countryman Plug-In Hybrid models, which account for nearly a fifth of global electrified sales, we’re excited to see what the next twenty years hold, as we transition into our fully electric future.’
Mini will launch its last model with internal combustion engine in 2025.
By 2027, the share of all-electric vehicles in global Mini sales will be at least 50 percent.
In the early 2030s, Mini will be the first BMW Group brand to go fully electric.