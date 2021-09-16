Log in

News

Mini announces it has delivered its one-millionth car sold in the UK

  • Mini delivers its one-millionth car sold in the UK
  • Firm reaches milestone 20 years after modern Mini production began
  • UK remains company’s biggest market – accounting for around a fifth of total sales

Time 21 seconds ago

Mini has delivered its one-millionth car sold in the UK, 20 years after production of the modern car began.

The BMW Mini came into production in 2001 and since then the brand has sold over £5.1m cars across the world.

The UK is the brand’s biggest global market, accounting for close to a fifth of all sales.

Advert

David George, director of Mini UK, said: ‘To have sold over one million Minis in just 20 years is a remarkable milestone; we are all extremely proud.

‘This achievement is testament to the fantastic cars we’ve built and launched during that time, our customers’ continued love for MINI, and the strength and unwavering dedication of our retail network.

‘As we see the increasing demand for our Mini Electric and Mini Countryman Plug-In Hybrid models, which account for nearly a fifth of global electrified sales, we’re excited to see what the next twenty years hold, as we transition into our fully electric future.’

Mini will launch its last model with internal combustion engine in 2025.

By 2027, the share of all-electric vehicles in global Mini sales will be at least 50 percent.

In the early 2030s, Mini will be the first BMW Group brand to go fully electric.

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 190