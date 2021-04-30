Mitsubishi on course to make £500k as sale of cherished cars and plates finishes today

Mitsubishi Motors in the UK is on course to make around half a million pounds as it sells a host of classic cars and number plates from its collection.

The company, which will stop selling Mitsubishi models in the UK later this year, is auctioning off some of its prized silverware in an online sale that finishes today (April 30).

The auctions – which begin ending from 5pm – include the stunning 2001 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VI Tommi Makinen edition.

The model is signed by the rally driver and has been owned by the brand from new. It has covered just 10,000 miles.

Current bidding for the model is just over £86,000 with 53 bids placed.

Other highlights include a 2008 Lancer Evo IX MR FQ-360 which had reached £59,300 at the time of writing.

It has just 5,000 miles and has been looked after by the importer since new.

A 1987 Shogun is currently at £14,500, an original Outlander PHEV is going for £16,000 and a Lancer Evo X FQ-440 MR is currently making £50,000.

Some of the Colt Car Company’s prized number plates are also up for sale with 1 CCC currently at £16,400.

Similar plates 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 CCC are all up for sale with a range of prices.

Mitsubishi expects the heritage fleet cars to make ‘world record prices’ when the sale ends today.

Mitsubishi said: ‘Of most interest to performance car enthusiasts will be the three Mitsubishi Lancer Evolutions, each representing the pinnacle of their respective generations of Evo, and all with low mileage and maintained to the highest standards.

‘The star of the heritage fleet, the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI Tommi Makinen Edition, is also expected to be the highlight of the auction.’

The auction can be viewed here.