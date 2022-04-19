Mon Motors Volvo Cars sets up shop in temporary dealership as work poised to begin on purpose-built showroom

Mon Motors has opened a temporary Volvo showroom in Cardiff as work is set to begin on a purpose-built dealership.

Sales, servicing, MOT tests and repairs are taking place at the Hadfield Road site, with the temporary site featuring Volvo’s signature lounge area, including Scandinavian furniture and Swedish cakes.

The showroom has the latest range of Volvos, including the pure-electric XC40 and plug-in hybrids, as well as Volvo Selekt Approved Used models.

An interior viewing window also lets customers see what’s going on in the workshops.

The new showroom is 18 months from completion and will be some 10 miles away at Cardiff Gate Business Park on undeveloped land next to the existing Audi dealership, a spokesman told Car Dealer today (Apr 19).

Gabe Masterson, head of business at Mon Motors Volvo Cars Cardiff, said: ‘We are excited to welcome customers to our temporary home on Hadfield Road while we wait for our brand-new purpose-built showroom to be built.

‘With the phasing-out of petrol and diesel cars over the coming years, we’ve ensured our new sustainable showroom is future-ready, with a number of electric vehicle charging points and a range of plug-in hybrid models to choose from, plus the XC40 and new C40, alongside a selection of petrol and diesel cars.

‘We look forward to welcoming customers to our new home for all their Volvo requirements and, crucially, a personalised experience with our expert team.’

The retailer has said no refreshments will be served in single-use plastics, which will be completely absent at the new showroom.

No figure has been given for the cost of the development.