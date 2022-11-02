Log in
John Armitage, left, and Tommy Armitage, of Monaghan BrosJohn Armitage, left, and Tommy Armitage, of Monaghan Bros

News

Monaghan Bros signs up to Isuzu dealer network

  • Family-run Monaghan Bros is appointed Isuzu dealership as of November 1
  • Network’s newest franchise-holder will increase NI sales and aftersales coverage
  • It brings the total number of Isuzu UK dealers to 108
Time 10:08 am, November 2, 2022

Monaghan Bros has become the latest UK dealership to join the Isuzu network.

The Enniskillen business went live with the franchise yesterday (Nov 1), bringing the total number of Isuzu dealers in the UK to 108, with six now in Northern Ireland.

The family-run dealership will be offering Isuzu’s D-Max range to County Fermanagh and the surrounding areas.

Monaghan Bros has some 45 members of staff and has been in the automotive industry for more than half a century.

Sales director John Armitage said: ‘We are thrilled to be joining the Isuzu UK network.

‘With our extensive background in all things automotive, we are confident that we can do the established brand justice.

‘With a large part of our customer base being from trade, construction and farming backgrounds, the Isuzu D-Max is the perfect addition to our product range.’

Isuzu UK brand director Alan Able said: ‘We’re excited to be welcoming Monaghan Bros to the dealer network.

‘With their expertise and knowledge, they are more than capable of expanding our coverage within Northern Ireland.

‘Now the award-winning Isuzu D-Max pick-up range is much more accessible to Fermanagh and the local surrounding areas, with Monaghan Bros Isuzu providing the closest hub for sales, aftersales and servicing for over 35 miles.’

Isuzu joins the Ford, Hyundai and Maxus brands at Monaghan Bros.

Pictured at top are brothers John Armitage, left, and aftersales director Tommy Armitage

