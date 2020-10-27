Research from Peugeot UK has found that more than half of primary school children now want their parents to be more environmentally friendly, including switching to an EV or plug-in hybrid.

The study of 1,250 children aged seven to 12 years old and their parents and guardians found that 67.8 per cent of children believed electric cars were good for the planet.

More than two-thirds said they had started caring for the planet more in recent years and 55.3 per cent of parents said their children would like them to own an electric vehicle.

It also found that 54.2 per cent had actively tried to get their parents to be more environmentally friendly by recycling, reusing or using an electric or plug-in hybrid car.

Meanwhile, 72.2 per cent of children surveyed believe they have influence over important household decisions and said they are consulted.

David Peel, managing director of Peugeot UK, said: ‘It’s great to see the next generation of car buyers so interested in full electric and plug-in HYBRID vehicles, and to know that they understand the positive impact these vehicles have on the environment.

‘With this in mind, it’s really positive to see through our research how influential children are in the purchase decisions their parents make.’