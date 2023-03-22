More than two-thirds of car owners fear relaxing MOT rules will compromise safety – survey

More than two-thirds of UK car owners fear relaxing the MOT rules would endanger lives.

That’s according to an SMMT poll published today, which found that 67 per cent of respondents were against extending the time before new cars, motorbikes and vans need their first MOT test, because of safety worries.

A Department for Transport (DfT) consultation on its proposal for new vehicles to require an MOT test after four years rather than three closes at 11.45pm today.

Yesterday, we reported how the Independent Garage Association was urging garages to make their voices heard over the plans, which it said could cause safety problems and cost motorists more in the long run.

More than 300,000 vehicles a year fail their first MOT test. The tests check parts such as lights, seatbelts, tyres and brakes to ensure they meet legal standards.

A total of 26 people were killed in crashes in Britain in 2021 where vehicle defects were a contributory factor, according to the DfT.

Nearly three-quarters (74 per cent) of the 1,784 survey respondents – all of them adults with a car in their household – said they believed the typical cost of an MOT test, which ranges from £35 to £45, was worth paying for the peace of mind.

The SMMT said the proposed delay for the first test would save an average new vehicle owner as little as 23p a week over three years.

Nearly nine in 10 (87 per cent) people quizzed for the survey said they would prefer other ways to save money, such as cutting vehicle excise or fuel duty.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: ‘Safety is the number one priority for the automotive industry and the MOT is a crucial component in keeping the UK’s vehicles and roads safe.

‘Our survey shows that drivers support the existing MOT frequency and that there is little appetite to change it, despite the increased cost of living.

‘If changes to the MOT are to be made, these should enable testing of advanced electrified powertrains, driver-assistance technologies, plus connected and automated features, as drivers value the peace of mind the MOT offers.’

The DfT claims its proposal could save motorists around £100m a year and would bring Britain’s rules on tests for new vehicles into line with countries such as Belgium, Denmark, France, Italy, Spain and Portugal.

A DfT spokesperson said: ‘Road safety is an absolute priority, but as car technology becomes more advanced and fewer new vehicles fail MOT tests, we are considering whether an initial test at three years remains necessary in this age.

‘The move would align with the many other countries in Europe which don’t require roadworthiness tests for the first four years, and would also save motorists across Britain around £100 million a year in MOT fees.

‘We are currently consulting on the proposed changes and will carefully consider responses before setting out decisions.’