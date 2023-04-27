Morgan teams up with Bell Sport & Classic to create flagship showroom

Morgan Motor Company has struck a deal with Bell Sport & Classic to open a flagship showroom in Hertfordshire.

The Morgan Hertfordshire dealership will be officially unveiled at the classic and modern performance car specialist’s site in Markyate in the early summer, offering sales and aftersales for all models.

Tim Kearns, managing director of Bell Sport & Classic, said: ‘We are hugely proud to be working with Morgan.

‘The brand has a unique place in the automotive world, and the blending of coach-built craftsmanship with the almost limitless personalised commissioning of each car really resonates with us.

‘The new cars deliver a genuinely thrilling sports car experience, and with the range continuing to grow, there is a lot to get excited about with the arrival of Morgan Hertfordshire.’

Morgan CEO Massimo Fumarola said: ‘With its extensive experience in the premium and luxury sporting segment, obsessive attention to detail and customer service, and an enthusiasm to join Morgan on its new journey, Bell Sport & Classic is an ideal partner to help us strengthen our customer offering in the UK.

‘We look forward to working closely with the team and welcoming new and existing customers to the Morgan Hertfordshire facility in due course.’

Following the introduction of the Super 3 and new Plus models in 2022, Morgan is looking to strengthen its global dealer network.

Strategic appointments in the USA, Germany and other European regions are said to be ongoing, with the Hertfordshire dealership strengthening Morgan’s UK network.

The showroom will display the Malvern-based manufacturer’s latest corporate identity and act as a flagship for the brand, said Morgan, with its unveiling forming part of an official opening event.

Ahead of that, though, the dealership is already welcoming customers, with inquiries directed to the Morgan Hertfordshire team via the Morgan website and Morgan Hertfordshire’s social media channels.