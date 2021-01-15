If you thought 2020 was a bit dull and depressing, it was certainly reflected in the most popular car colour of choice for the year… grey.

As the world took a gloomy turn under the Covid pandemic, a quarter of new car buyers reflected their moods in their car colour choice and opted for grey.

It wasn’t much brighter in second and third spots either with black next with 19.9 per cent of sales and white in third with 17.4 per cent.

Other colours near the top of the chart were blue (16.9 per cent), red (9 per cent), silver (7.5 per cent) and orange (1.3 per cent).

The overall number of new cars sold in the UK last year fell by almost a third to 1.6m amid the coronavirus crisis and uncertainty over Brexit.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: ‘2020 was a pretty dark year for the automotive industry and having grey as the top new car colour probably reflects the atmosphere.

‘The sector, however, continues to provide valuable mobility, from vans delivering essential goods to private cars helping key workers do their jobs, and click and collect offers a lifeline for the industry, helping to keep manufacturing going.

‘It cannot, however, replace the showroom experience and the sector has taken great steps to ensure dealers are Covid-secure, with the flexibility to manage customer appointments so car buyers can choose a new car and colour in a safe environment.’