MOT testers face DBS check if they fail to keep training current

MOT testers who fail to keep up-to-date with their training face even tougher checks from officials.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has announced new annual training measures for MOT testers who aren’t current with their training.

The new measures include a full Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) check – which looks at criminal records held on the Police National Computer.

The changes, which come into force in January, will see testers who have not remained current also have to complete that year’s annual training and take part in a DVSA demonstration.

Currently, MOT testers who do not stay up-to-date are required to do a demonstration test with a DVSA representative and complete the current year’s training.

The news was revealed at the Independent Garage Association (IGA) member event this week.

Stuart James, IGA chief executive, said: ‘It’s essential for MOT testers to understand the importance of staying current with their annual training.

‘Failing to complete these requirements and subsequently encountering challenges with the DBS check may affect their eligibility for reinstatement as an MOT tester.

‘The DVSA’s commitment to maintaining industry standards is clear, and it’s our hope that all testers will embrace this opportunity to continue providing a high-quality service to the public.’

MOT testers have to complete annual training and keep a log of it for five years to remain compliant.

MOT testers must be skilled mechanics, according to the DVSA, with four years’ full time employment in servicing and repairing cars.

They are not allowed to have ‘unspent convictions’ for criminal offences and must be of ‘good repute’. Ultimately, the DVSA decides if testers are suitable to be signed off.

