Motom partners with Pedal in move aimed at revolutionising sales process

  • Vehicle remarketing platform and automotive app provider announce partnership
  • App users can advertise and sell their vehicles for free via platform’s wholesale network
  • Deal hailed as making selling process easier and faster than ever
Time 10:43 am, May 5, 2023

Vehicle remarketing platform Motom has partnered with automotive app provider Pedal in a move that it says will revolutionise the sales process for the app’s users.

It has streamlined the sales process, says Motom, allowing vehicle owners on the Pedal app to advertise and sell their vehicle for free via Motom’s wholesale network.

Pedal’s users range from consumers to fleet and leasing businesses, with the app covering all aspects of vehicle ownership and maintenance.

Pedal CEO Richard Eaton said: ‘This is an exciting partnership and will make a huge difference to our user experience.

‘We look forward to using Motom’s technology to make the vehicle-selling process easier and faster than ever before.’

Julian Humphreys, CEO of Motom, commented: ‘Pedal is a forward-thinking business, and it’s great that its users can now enjoy the benefits of the Motom experience via the Pedal app.

‘Motom is focused on reimagining how vehicles are wholesaled to support its buying community of dealers across the UK.’

Pedal was designed to make driving safer, more convenient and cost-effective.

It helps users manage and protect their vehicle with real-time vehicle health checks, tracking, accident notifications, recall alerts and roadside assistance, which all have voice control compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The app also features a privacy mode, shows where EV charging stations are, and compares fuel prices.

Motom, which launched last year, promises to speed up the wholesale buying and selling process from hours to minutes, and even seconds.

