Motor industry’s reputation ‘is being harmed by supply chain delays’

Car dealers and manufacturers are suffering damage to their reputation because of supply chain disruption.

That’s according to research published today (Aug 22) by Close Brothers Motor Finance.

A poll of 2,010 consumers revealed that while two-thirds of them looking into buying a new car understood the difficulties involved, almost half (48 per cent) say the delays badly affected their perception of dealers.

Slightly fewer (46 per cent) said long delivery times were damaging their view of particular car brands.

Dealers face some of the biggest challenges in managing customer expectations, said Close Brothers.

Almost six in 10 buyers (59 per cent) say the delays have taken the excitement away from getting a new car, while 45 per cent say dealers have been unable to supply them with accurate lead times.

Supply challenges are continuing to hamper the sector’s ability to meet demand.

The SMMT recorded a fifth month of consecutive decline in registrations in July, made worse by semiconductor shortages and global conflict.

Some popular models now have waiting lists of more than 12 months.

Close Brothers director of sales Lisa Watson said: ‘It’s disappointing to see unavoidable supply chain delays taking some of the magic out of the car-buying process.

‘It’s clear that through no fault of their own, dealers are facing the brunt of supply chain challenges.’

She added: ‘The whole sector is working hard to improve lead times.

‘Our consumer research shows dealers should work with buyers and manufacturers to ensure everyone is informed about the process.

‘Some compromises might be possible to get cars on to customers’ driveways as soon as possible.

‘This is particularly important at a time when prospective buyers, who may already be put off by delivery delays, will be considering their purchases even more carefully because of the impact of the cost-of-living crisis.’