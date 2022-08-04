New car registrations fall again in July with SMMT revising expectations

July recorded the smallest fall in new car registrations this year, latest figures show.

The month saw a nine per cent decline compared to July 2021 with a total of 112,162 units being registered, new data published today (Aug 4) by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders reveals.

July was the fifth month in succession where registrations fell, but it was the smallest fall recorded so far this year and showed the ‘resilience’ of the automotive sector, said the SMMT.

Ongoing supply chain issues, primarily a shortage of semiconductors, along with disruption caused by the Ukraine war and Covid lockdowns in China were to blame said the organisation.

Registrations of private cars were all but identical to July 2021 but it was the fleet sector that bore the brunt of supply chain problems, with the number of cars being registered to large fleets falling by 18.2 per cent to 50,014 units.

In fact, private registrations in the year to date are now 3.7 per cent up on 2021 as manufacturers prioritise private buyers rather than fleets.

Registrations of pure-electric cars grew by 9.9 per cent to 2,243 units, and achieved a 10.9 per cent market share for the month.

The SMMT noted July 2022 was the weakest monthly uplift for pure-electrics since the pandemic, but growth in the year has reached 49.9 per cent to deliver a 13.9 per cent market share, showing ‘the volatility in the supply chain’, it said.

July was also a weaker month for hybrids with registrations falling 6.7 per cent to take 12.2 per cent of the market, while plug-in hybrids fell 34 per cent which cut their market share to 5.8 per cent.

The Nissan Qashqai was July’s best-seller having notched up 2,514 registrations. The British-built SUV was followed by its compatriot, the Mini, at 2,410 units, while the Hyundai Tucson came in third with 2,267.

The Vauxhall Corsa slumped to sixth place with 2,121 units while Ford didn’t feature in the top 10 list at all.

Toyota recorded two top-selling cars in July, with the new Aygo X sitting in ninth with 1,939 units and the Yaris in tenth with 1,811.

The Corsa remains the year-to-date best-seller, though, with 24,333 units, followed by the Ford Puma (20,006) and the Nissan Qashqai (19,097).

Predictions revised downwards

Taking a look back the past six months, the SMMT said it’s ‘unlikely’ the market will be able to recover from the loss in registrations and has therefore revised its full-year outlook to 1.6m units – a 2.8 per cent fall on 2021.

The organisation has also changed its 2023 estimate and believes some 1.89m new cars will be registered next year, rather than 2.02m, with plug-ins making up 27.8 per cent of the market.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: ‘The automotive sector has had another tough month and is drawing on its fundamental resilience during a third consecutive challenging year as the squeeze on supply bedevils deliveries.

‘While order books are strong, we need a healthy market to ensure the sector delivers the carbon savings government ambitions demand.

‘The next prime minister must create the conditions for economic growth, restore consumer confidence and support the transition to zero emission mobility.’