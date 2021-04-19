Motorline’s Toyota Ashford and Lexus Tunbridge Wells showrooms have won awards for their performance and excellence.

Toyota Ashford was one of just three centres in the manufacturer’s 188-strong UK network to be selected for the Ichiban Award, and it pipped the other two to the title because of its ‘exceptional performance across all aspects of business’.

Areas judged included service retention, leadership, and consistently delivering outstanding levels of customer experience.

Lexus Tunbridge Wells, meanwhile, was given the Lexus Centre of Excellence Award for ‘amazing customer experience’ plus the team’s ‘strong performance on customer retention in terms of vehicles seen for aftersales, vehicle parc penetration and accessory sales’.

Steve Blake, Toyota and Lexus operations director for Motorline, said: ‘These awards speak volumes for the effort, passion and customer focus delivered by the Toyota Ashford and Lexus Tunbridge Wells teams.

‘Given the challenging trading conditions of the past 12 months, it’s great to receive the awards, which truly reflect the outstanding commitment of the management team and the dedication and focus of all centre staff.’

Motorline chief executive Thomas Obee added: ‘This is an outstanding achievement from our teams at Toyota Ashford and Lexus Tunbridge Wells, who have consistently performed at the highest levels in all areas of the business, making a significant contribution towards the group last year.

‘They have delivered incredible results in very challenging conditions and we are extremely proud of winning these high accolades from Toyota GB and Lexus GB.’

Motorline has 13 Toyota centres and six Lexus centres. The family-owned business was established in 1976 with a Toyota showroom in Canterbury.

Main image: Motorline Lexus Tunbridge Wells

