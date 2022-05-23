Motorpoint employee all set to help charity refurbish school in Kenya

An intrepid Motorpoint employee is all set to help refurbish a school in Kenya.

Lucy Hadfield, a marketing executive at Motorpoint’s UK HQ in Derby, has originally joined the volunteer charity endeavour with Derby County Community Trust before the pandemic struck.

The Derby County Community Trust (DCCT) is Motorpoint’s headquarters’ chosen charity for the past four years.

As well as the many local Derby based community projects undertaken by DCCT, they also support five schools in Kenya as part of ‘Rams in Kenya’.

DCCT has been using the power of Derby County Football Club to improve lives and communities of local people through sport, physical activity, health and education for the past 20 years, and have been delivering Rams in Kenya for the last nine of those.

Hadfield, along with 64 others, is now set to help the pupils and teachers at The West End School in central Kenya by building new classrooms and sanitary blocks to accommodate young people from three to 16 years old.

Joining Motorpoint as part of her university placement in September 2019, Hadfield took up her full-time graduate role in the marketing department in July 2021, she said: ‘I am truly excited to be part of this group of volunteers and I am proud to have a place on this project which provides practical help to help improve the lives of others.

‘We were due to do the trip before the pandemic but sadly plans were put on hold until now. I am proud to now able to get stuck in and build much needed new facilities for the school.

‘It’s great that Motorpoint have happily given me the help, support and time off to undertake this amazing work.’

Paul Newman, community manager at Derby County Community Trust said: ‘Derby County Community Trust have held a partnership with Motorpoint Derby for four years.

‘We work with them on a range of fundraising and sponsorship initiatives – most notably their involvement in sponsorship of the hugely popular 3k Fun Run as part of the Derby 10k event.

‘Following the launch of our Trust Partners initiative, we are looking forward to developing our formal partnership with Motorpoint. We aim to work with them closely to support the local communities both our organisations are located in.

‘Having Lucy Hadfield join us as the Motorpoint team member attending Rams In Kenya is a brilliant way to cement the partnership between DCCT and Motorpoint further.’

Picture: Lucy Hadfield marketing executive at Motorpoint in Derby and Paul Newman, community manager at Derby County Community Trust