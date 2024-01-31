Motors builds on radio presence with headline sponsorship of Johnny Vaughan show

Motors has become the headline sponsor of Johnny Vaughan’s weekday Drivetime show on Radio X.

The company, which gives used car dealers access to multi-site advertising, said it had launched the multi-media consumer marketing campaign for this year to support its dealer partners

According to data from ratings body Radio Joint Audience Research for the second quarter of 2023, Vaughan’s show attracts 902,0001 listeners every week, with half of them said by the Target Group Index last July to be in the market to buy a used car.

The deal includes prize giveaways on Radio X and Heart.

It follows Motors’ announcement of its two-year headline sponsorship of The British Motor Show.

Lucy Tugby, marketing director of Motors, said: ‘We’ve built a close relationship with Radio X and its listeners through last year’s sponsorship of The Chris Moyles Show and are looking forward to further driving awareness through our sponsorship of Johnny Vaughan’s hugely popular show.

‘Not only is Johnny a passionate car enthusiast but his Drivetime show attracts a massive audience of ABC1s, many of whom we know are looking to buy used cars. It’s a perfect fit.’

She added: ‘This investment marks the beginning of the next phase of our multi-media consumer marketing campaign, targeted to put the Motors brand in front of even more potential used car buyers, further demonstrating our commitment to generating high volumes of leads for our dealer partners across the UK.’

Motors, which rebranded from eBay Motors Group last November, is also investing in a new national digital and print billboard campaign.

Tugby said: ‘Following last year’s successful Out of Home campaign, we are investing further to reach 80% more billboard sites and postcodes, with new attention-grabbing visuals, which we believe will prompt in-market buyers to consider visiting our platform to search for their next car.’