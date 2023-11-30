Newly-rebranded Motors announces headline sponsorship deal with British Motor Show

The newly-rebranded Motors has agreed a new deal to become the headline sponsor of the British Motor Show, it has been announced.

The outfit, previously known as eBay Motors Group, will partner with the annual show for the next two years as part of freshly agreed terms.

The deal marks the firm’s first live event sponsorship since its rebrand was announced earlier this week with an extensive promotional campaign due also due over the coming months.

As part of the partnership, Motors will give visitors to the show the opportunity to view and buy used cars displayed by dealers at the Motors Dealer Showcase.

Elsewhere, there will also be a Motors Family Zone which will include with a variety of free family-friendly and fun interactive activities.

Lucy Tugby, Motors Marketing Director said: ‘Motors’ headline sponsorship of the British Motor Show marks the beginning of an exciting new partnership which will celebrate all things automotive, connect dealers with customers and create a fun way for families to explore their car buying options.

‘Our investment extends beyond the event itself. We are committing to year-round high-profile activities to drive awareness of the show, while supporting our dealer partners by growing the new consumer-facing Motors brand.

‘As the show’s official used search partner, Motors will also help buyers – before, during and after the event – to discover how to get the most from their online searches and drive leads to dealer listings.

‘We are excited by the potential this partnership offers, bringing together the UK’s fastest growing automotive event for families and our trusted and friendly platform which helps buyers understand all they need to know about car search.’

Andy Entwistle, CEO of the British Motor Show added: ‘We’re incredibly excited to partner with Motors and believe with their support we can take the British Motor Show to the next level.

‘It’s great to be working with such an engaged and forward-thinking team; we already have some fantastic new content and ideas planned for 2024.

‘A key element behind this partnership is that MOTORS already supports many of the brands displaying at the show, so it is as much about helping bring car buyers and brands together as it is about an amazing day of automotive fun.

‘Since launching the show in 2021 we’ve had the pleasure of welcoming over 150,000 visitors through the doors in what is now an established annual family event in the middle of the school holidays.

‘Our 2024 show will be bigger and better than ever before with more vehicle manufacturers, dealers and suppliers exhibiting and more cars for visitors to see, touch, drive and even buy.’

The 2024 British Motor Show takes place at the Farnborough International Exhibition Centre between August 15 and 18.