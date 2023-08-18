Motors.co.uk gives away brand new Nissan Qashqai for FREE as part of Radio X sponsorship

Motors.co.uk has given away a brand new Nissan Qashqai to one lucky competition winner as part of its sponsorship of The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X.

The Nissan Qashqai DiG-T Visia, worth £27,000, was won by a Blackpool-based listener while five other winners bagged £1,000 each in the Big Smashing Driving Stunt competition.

The giveaway formed part of Motors.co.uk’s integrated partnership with Global, the owner of Radio X, which has been in place since February.

One of the major aims of the campaign is to raise the profile of Motors.co.uk, which will help its dealer partners generate more leads.

Following the latest prize draw, the firm is set to step up its involvement with the media giant and extend the deal to include sister station Heart.

Lucy Tugby, marketing director of eBay Motors Group, said: ‘We are delighted with the high level of engagement we’ve had with the competition and for the ongoing partnership opportunity to expose Motors.co.uk to the 1.1 million highly engaged weekly listeners who tune into The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X, making it one of the most popular breakfast shows on commercial radio.

‘The competition marks the start of the next phase of our investment in an all-year campaign with Global which will see our reach extend across Heart, the UK’s number one commercial radio brand with 11.1 million weekly listeners2.

‘Our commitment to growing traffic and leads will now see Motors.co.uk being promoted across Global’s digital advertising exchange (DAX) which uses smart targeting to reach auto intenders across its podcast and streaming services, as well as further advertising spots on Radio X, outside of the breakfast show sponsorship.

‘Our investment is targeted to put the Motors.co.uk brand in front of even more potential used car buyers driving forward our commitment to generate high volumes of leads for our dealer partners.’

Elsewhere, billboard activity, covering digital and print, will continue to run to the end of the year as part of the the brand’s ‘Search Less. Live More’ campaign.

The strategy sees car buyers targeted by strategically located billboards in carefully selected locations that feature seasonal and topical ads.