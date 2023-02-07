Motors.co.uk to continue Chris Moyles Show sponsorship as firm launches new multimedia marketing campaign

Motors.co.uk has launched a new multimedia marketing campaign in a bid to boost its profile and support its dealer partners.

The year-long campaign got underway earlier this month and is already targeting car buyers across a variety of digital and print platforms.

The firm has once again agreed to remain as the headline sponsor of The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X, which attracts over one million listeners every week.

The deal sees the Motors.co.uk brand integrated into the daily breakfast show, including regular on-air car buying related activities and promotions.

Elsewhere, billboard activity, covering digital and print, will also run to the end of the year as part of the latest iteration of the brand’s ‘Search Less. Live More’ campaign.

The strategy will see car buyers targeted by strategically located billboards that feature seasonal and topical creatives.

‘Our new Motors.co.uk radio and billboard campaigns represent a significant investment in year-round support for dealers, promoting them as the destination for car buyers to find their next vehicle,’ said Lucy Tugby, marketing director of eBay Motors Group.

‘After the success of last summer’s Radio X campaign, we are delighted to partner with The Chris Moyles Show and be part of what is one of the most popular breakfast shows on commercial radio.

‘We have plenty of activities and surprises lined up which we think will resonate with in-market car buyers and generate leads to our dealer partners through Motors.co.uk.

‘We are also excited to rollout an attention-grabbing billboard campaign to support the decisions of in-market buyers during a challenging time to commit to big ticket purchases.

‘Together, the radio and billboard campaigns are part of our ongoing long-term investment to support our dealer partners across the country.’

Car Dealer Live – the future of the car dealer – exclusive conference features talks from leading car dealers, Google and Auto Trader among much more. Find out the full event details and book tickets.