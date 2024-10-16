Motors to host VIP reception and fun casino at Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2024

Used car marketplace Motors will be hosting the glitzy VIP reception and after-show fun casino at this year’s Car Dealer Used Car Awards.

The two events will bookend the not-to-be-missed celebration of the used car industry, held, as always, at London’s The Brewery, on Monday, November 25.

The VIP reception will be the perfect gathering to wet appetites ahead of the awards, where the cream of the industry will be announced.

The Car Dealer Used Car Awards, sponsored by Black Horse, will once again celebrate the finest dealers and businesses in the used car industry.

After the awards, dealers will be able to head down to the glitzy Motors Fun Casino.

Motors has confirmed casino-goers will be in with a chance to win these John Lewis vouchers:

£500 – 1st prize

£350 – 2nd prize

£150 – 3rd prize

The winners will be those who have the most chips at the end of the night and they’ll be contacted by Motors to collect their prizes.

The successfully-nominated dealers will now be put through the tough mystery shopping phase of the judging process.

The judging panel includes none other than event host and Wheeler Dealers star Mike Brewer.

The final shortlist will be revealed on October 21.

Tickets sales are open now.

The Used Car Awards, sponsored by Black Horse, will be held on November 25 at The Brewery in London. In the video of last year’s event (above) you can see what to expect on the night.

It is highly advisable to book your table at the event now as places are running out fast. Last year the event sold out.

For table bookings please contact [email protected] or call 020 8125 3880.

The event is black tie, includes a three-course dinner and unlimited beer and wine.

There will also be an invitation-only after party sponsored by RAC and Vehicles in Video.

Car Dealer wants everyone to enjoy themselves at the Used Car Awards and wishes to emphasise that all its events are inclusive. Any kind of offensive behaviour – verbal or physical – will not be tolerated. Anyone deemed to be behaving offensively will be required to leave the venue immediately and the venue’s decision on the matter will be final. No refunds will be given in these circumstances. Those booking tickets assume full responsibility for the behaviour of their attendees. If anyone feels uncomfortable about somebody else’s behaviour, they should report the incident to the venue’s security staff as soon as possible.