Motorway launches exciting new ad campaign starring pop star Alesha Dixon

Motorway has launched an exciting new advertising campaign starring Britain’s Got Talent Judge Alesha Dixon.

The TV campaign, which began airing earlier this week, shows dealers around the country biding against each other to buy a car from a character called Helen.

As part of the 30 second ad, Dixon, appears on a red carpet to interview the winning dealer, who is dubbed ‘the star of the show’.

Fans are then seen celebrating the buzz of the competition, before Helen receives a notification that her car has sold, from the comfort of her own home.

She simply accepts the highest bid, with the ad ending with the line ‘Yes, way. Motorway, the way to sell your car’.

This campaign is the second instalment in Motorway’s ‘Dealers Compete’ brand platform, which launched in 2022.

In addition to the TV ad, Motorway’s new campaign includes radio and social media content.

James Wilson, COO at Motorway, said: ‘As we move towards this year’s peak season in the used car market, we’re better prepared than ever before to support our dealer partners.

‘We’ve increased the volume of cars in our daily online sale, consistently hitting over 1,000 cars a day, providing more choice and depth of stock than ever before.

‘We’ve also introduced countless new features to help drive profitable growth for our dealer partners.

‘With this new campaign, we’ll drive greater awareness of our unique proposition, connecting with an even wider audience and delivering more of the best privately-owned cars for our dealers to buy at a great price.’