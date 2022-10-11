Motorway signs partnership with AA Cars to provide used car dealers with more quality stock

Used car marketplace Motorway has signed a deal with AA Cars to become its sole car-selling partner.

It will see it taking care of all its car valuations and selling inquiries.

The partnership with the motoring organisation will enable Motorway to connect with more three million AA members plus car owners visiting the website looking for advice from the association.

AA Cars’ car valuation page will link directly to Motorway, which means anyone who inputs their car registration details will receive an instant valuation from Motorway.

They can then sell their car quickly and easily from the comfort of their home.

The partnership with AA Cars is part of an ongoing strategy by Motorway to increase awareness and consideration of its platform amongst car owners and ultimately drive even greater volume and breadth of quality stock for dealers.

James Bush, sales director of Motorway, said: ‘We are delighted to be the sole car selling partner of a household name like AA Cars.

‘As we continue our focus on building a better used car market for everyone, partnering with a brand as renowned as AA Cars is an important step in reaching even more car owners to sell their car through Motorway.

‘We are always looking for ways to provide our dealers with even greater quality stock, and this partnership will help us ensure our stock levels continue to soar.’

James Fairclough, CEO at AA Cars, said: ‘Our partnership with Motorway makes the journey for anyone buying, or selling, a car with AA Cars even more seamless.

‘It enables drivers to skip the hassle and waiting around typically associated with selling a car privately, while Motorway’s home collection service makes it even more convenient.

‘This partnership will also provide another useful source of stock for dealers who want to access and sell high-quality vehicles through our platform.’

Pictured at top from left are Motorway’s co-founders Alex Buttle (vice-president, growth), Tom Leathes (chief executive) and Harry Jones (chief product officer)