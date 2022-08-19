Log in
Supplier News

Motorway’s new TV ad campaign is calculated to deliver best cars for dealers

  • Dealers stage dance-off on giant calculators to iconic Missy Elliott track Lose Control
  • Campaign aims to celebrate Motorway’s ‘backbone’ of dealers
  • As well as TV ad, there will also be national radio, social media and outdoor advertising

Time 10:00 am, August 19, 2022

Used car marketplace Motorway has launched a new TV advertising campaign in which car dealers compete to secure the best price for people’s vehicles by dancing on larger-than-life calculators.

The ad opens on a family in their living room, with the children playing on a dance mat in front of the TV.

Sitting behind them, their mum is using her phone to sell her car on Motorway – which has a network of more than 5,000 dealers – and is instantly transported into a vast, imaginary dance arena.

Missy Elliott’s iconic dance track Lose Control gradually gets louder, as car dealers take to the stage to compete in a circular dance-off on giant calculators around the car.

One by one, the dealers submit their highest bid, and the winning dealer with the best price hot-steps his way to win the vehicle and throws his arms up in celebration.

The film then takes the viewer back to the living room, with the mother effortlessly announcing she has ‘just sold the car’, while the children celebrate in unison.

It ends with the tagline ‘Motorway, the way to sell your car’.

Motorway chief marketing officer Lloyd Page said: ‘Our unique online marketplace proposition for dealers has been growing faster than ever over the past 12 months, with record numbers of dealers now using Motorway and stock levels now hitting up to 1,000 cars a day.

‘With this new campaign, we wanted to focus on explaining how Motorway delivers such great results for car sellers, while celebrating the car dealers that form the backbone of our business.

‘We’re confident this new campaign will drive even greater awareness and ultimately deliver more of the best privately owned cars for our dealers to buy at a great price.

‘Its fun and engaging concept really brings to life the Motorway way.’

In addition to the new TV ad launching today (Aug 19), the campaign also includes national radio, social media and outdoor advertising.

