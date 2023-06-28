Motorway – Stock Acquisition Provider of the Year 2023

This is a new category at this year’s Car Dealer Power Awards and is designed to recognise the best firms that help dealers acquire used car stock in a variety of forward thinking ways.

With finding the right used car stock more difficult than ever of late, our readers were voting for the firm’s which provided the smartest business solutions to the tricky problem.

Motorway has a unique platform that keeps both consumers and car dealers happy with a slick sales process and hugely recognisable branding.

Having launched in 2017, Motorway aims to help everyone quickly and easily sell their car for the best price from the comfort of home, using only a phone.

The firm currently employs more than 400 people across two offices and COO James Wilson was keen to praise the team when receiving the award.

He told Car Dealer: ‘We are absolutely delighted to win this award. It means a lot, particularly because it’s voted for by dealers themselves. For me, it really demonstrates the value that we’re bringing to dealers.

‘We really focused on helping them grow their business and for them to recognise that with this award is incredibly humbling. It’s fantastic.

‘I think it’s also testament to the focus that we’ve had on developing our marketplace by listening to our dealers, listening to their feedback and innovating on their behalf.

‘Then it’s also a testament to the team at Motorway. There’s a lot of people behind the scenes that make this happen from marketing, through to our customer sales and support team who help sellers get their cars for sale in our marketplace, through to the dealer account management teams, and support teams that work directly with our dealers day-in, day-out to help them get the most out of Motorway, and also to all of our aftersales team.

‘It really is a massive team effort and I’m really, really pleased that the dealers have acknowledged that.’

Motorway’s win comes off the back of a stellar year which saw huge growth and the launch of several new products and services, including Motorway Pay.

Wilson is now backing the firm to go from strength to strength and is hoping for another strong period in the next 12 months.

He added: ‘We finished 2021 having had a stellar year. 2021 was the year when we launched our first advertising campaign. So we came into 2022 the question was, can we sustain that level of growth? And in fact we did.

‘We doubled the business in 2022. We had a record number of sales in our daily sale – more than 1,000 cars for sale – and we launched lots and lots of new features for our dealers.

‘We launched a huge amount and that, I think, underpinned the growth that we saw last year.

‘The good news is, again, as we came into this year can we sustain that? Yes, we have.

‘We’ve had a really strong start to the year and long may that continue.’