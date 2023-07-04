Music to the ears as Bristol Street Motors ensures iconic band can play on

A community brass band in Gateshead that is more than 100 years old is being helped by Bristol Street Motors as it battles challenges caused by the pandemic and cost-of-living increases.

Dunston Silver Band, which was formed in 1908, needs to recruit new members on top of dealing with rising prices.

And Bristol Street Motors – part of Vertu Motors – has vowed to continue the partnership that began in 2009 by providing financial support, including paying the band’s rent for the community centre where it is based, as well as professional conductors’ fees.

The dealership chain says the long-running collaboration aims to promote the enduring power of music within the community, with the band offering a platform for musicians to showcase their skills while giving top performances.

Bristol Street Motors’ sponsorship also covers Dunston Silver Youth Band, which nurtures budding musicians of all ages.

Robert Forrester, chief executive of Bristol Street Motors, said: ‘I am very proud that we have sponsored Dunston Silver Band since 2009.

‘It is an iconic band in the north-east, providing opportunities for musicians to enjoy playing and introduce brass band music to the wider public.

‘Like with many organisations, the pandemic and lockdowns took their toll, but it’s exciting to hear that things are returning to normal and that the band is actively looking for new players, particularly young people.

‘This will give a real sense of purpose and is something that Bristol Street Motors is delighted to continue supporting.’

Dave Jakeman, chairman of Dunston Silver Band, said: ‘This partnership with Bristol Street Motors is vital to keeping the band operating and we are grateful for the many years the company has supported us.

‘We’re back on the circuit playing and competing and always on the look-out for talented musicians or young people wanting to learn or improve their skills.’