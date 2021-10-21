Log in
New aftersales management team revealed at Bowker Motor Group

  • Promotions see new five-strong setup
  • Stewart Rose appointed group service manager for BMW and Mini
  • More than a century’s experience between them all

Time 5 mins ago

Bowker Motor Group has promoted Stewart Rose from service manager at its Blackburn branch as part of a revamp of the BMW and Mini aftersales management team.

He has worked for Bowker for 36 years, joining as an apprentice in 1985, and has been made BMW/Mini group service manager.

Meanwhile, Bowker BMW and Mini in Preston has promoted Eoghan Gilbert from customer service adviser to customer service manager, and Dave Mechan becomes workshop manager from his role as technician.

Back at Bowker BMW and Mini in Blackburn, Andrew Skinner moves up from assistant service manager to take over from Rose as service manager, while Chris Nuttall is promoted from technician to workshop manager.

Rose, pictured, said: ‘The new team knows the automotive business inside and out. In fact, between us, there’s more than 100 years’ experience.

‘Most of that time has been served with Bowker Motor Group.

‘We understand the unique culture that comes with working for a famous family-owned company.

‘We understand the exacting standards customers expect and we can’t wait to get going.’

