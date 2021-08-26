Double doggy delight for Bowker Mini as it celebrates international event and manufacturer’s link-up with canine charity

Bowker Mini picked a perfect pack of pooches from its Preston site to celebrate International Dog Day today (Aug 26).

The herded hounds were also there to mark the new partnership between Mini UK and the Dogs Trust as the manufacturer aims to become the first officially dog-friendly car retailer by 2022.

Bowker – which has a Mini showroom in Blackburn as well – said there would be an even waggier welcome for dogs at its sites.

Not only is there a new range of dog-related items, including bowls and mats, but the link-up with the trust will also see canine behaviour experts helping drivers ensure their doggy companions are content on car journeys.

International Dog Day aims to raise awareness of the plight of canines and encourage adoption, and Bowker group marketing manager Amy Lancaster-Hall said: ‘Many of our staff own dogs. In fact, several have become dog-owners recently for the first time.

‘We love to talk about our dogs and share pictures of our walks on WhatsApp, so we were excited when Mini UK launched the partnership with the Dogs Trust.’

She added: ‘Dogs have always been welcome here at Bowker Mini, but now there will be even more focus on our customers’ canine companions! We decided to celebrate the launch – and what better time than International Dog Day?!’

In July, rescue dog George led Bowker’s national crusade to produce and share the best video in the country on social media.

He will now represent Bowker Mini in Europe, having been shortlisted to represent Mini UK in the next round of the competition.

Bowker Mini marketing executive Jess O’Neill and furry friends are pictured celebrating International Dog Day 2021