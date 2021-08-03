Mini announces ‘paw-fect’ partnership with Dogs Trust to become first officially dog-friendly car retailer

Mini has announced a ‘paw-fect’ new partnership with Dogs Trust to become the first officially dog-friendly car retailer by 2022.

The manufacturer will welcome all pooches through the doors of its retailers as part of the deal with the UK’s largest dog welfare charity.

Sites will be given important ‘doggy equipment’ such as bowls and mats to ensure man’s best friend feels at home.

Mini will also be working with Dogs Trust canine behaviour experts to educate consumers on best practice for happy dog car journeys.

There are currently believed to be 12.5m dogs in the UK, meaning one in three households currently includes a canine companion.

As a result, Mini – part of the BMW Group – feels it is important to cater to customers’ four-legged friends.

David George, director of Mini UK said: ‘Born from our entire team’s passion for dogs, we are so excited to be partnering with Dogs Trust, an organisation that is very close to my heart after we adopted our Lurcher, Harry from them three years ago.

‘With more dogs in families now than ever before, we want to help make sure they travel safely and enjoy the ride.

‘It’s just as important to us that our four-legged customers love being in a Mini as much as the drivers do and we have had a lot of fun letting dogs of all shapes and sizes put our cars through the ultimate tail- wagging tests.

‘As our partnership continues we are really looking forward to working with Dogs Trust to help us support our Mini and dog-loving customers across the car buying and ownership journey, as we strive to become the UK’s first officially dog-friendly car retailer.’

A recent survey conducted among Mini’s British customers found that nine in ten dogs (91 per cent) are happy riding in a Mini.

That figure rose to a whopping 95 per cent for Mini Clubman owners, making it the ideal car for dog owners.

Dr Jenna Kiddie, head of canine behaviour at Dogs Trust added: ‘As the UK’s largest dog welfare charity, we’re delighted to be part of Mini’s journey to becoming fully dog friendly.