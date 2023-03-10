New business in consumer car finance sector dropped by three per cent in January

Consumer car finance new business volumes fell in January by three per cent versus the same month last year, latest figures from the Finance & Leasing Association show.

The corresponding value of new business fell by five per cent over the same period.

In the 12 months to this January, new business grew by five per cent by value and held steady by volume compared with the same period in 2022.

New business in the consumer new car finance market fell by six per cent by value and 10 per cent by volume in January versus January 2022.

The 12 months to January 2023 saw new business volumes in this market also decrease by 10 per cent compared with the same period last year.

Meanwhile, new business volumes for January in the consumer used car finance market were at a similar level to January 2022, while the value of new business fell by four per cent over the same period.

In the 12 months to January 2023, new business volumes in this market went up by four per cent versus the same period in 2022.

Geraldine Kilkelly, director of research and chief economist at the FLA, said: ‘The consumer car finance market reported a modest fall in new business in January.

‘In the first half of 2023, household expenditure is likely to remain relatively weak as pressures on household incomes from high inflation and higher interest rates and taxes continue.

‘But we should see a further easing of supply shortages in the new car market as the year progresses.’

She added: ‘The FLA’s latest research suggests that the value of consumer car finance new business is likely to contract by six per cent in 2023 to £38bn.

‘The value of new business provided to consumers for new car purchases is expected to grow by four per cent in 2023 to £18bn.

‘Consumer used car finance new business by value is forecast to fall by 12 per cent in 2023 to £21bn.’