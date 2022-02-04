New car registrations in January increased by more than a quarter, latest prediction shows

New car registrations in January rose by more than a quarter on the same month last year, new figures are expected to show.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) will publish the full figures for last month later this morning (Feb 4) and they are predicted to show new car sales rose last month, but also that demand still remains well below pre-pandemic levels.

Again, as in previous months, sales of electric cars are expected to have bucked the trend.

The sector’s performance 12 months ago was severely affected by showrooms across the country being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, with just 90,000 registrations recorded in January 2021.

The total for January 2020 – before the pandemic – was 149,000.

Sales continue to be restricted by low consumer confidence and the global shortage of computer chips, which is limiting supply.

One in five new car buyers last month chose a plug-in vehicle.

Battery electric vehicle registrations were up around 130 per cent year-on-year, while demand for plug-in hybrids grew by approximately 45 per cent.

Private registrations of all new car types rose by around 60 per cent.

Confirmed figures will be published by the SMMT at 9am on Friday.

Jim Holder, editorial director of What Car?, said the ‘health of the industry for 2022 remain precarious’.

He went on: ‘A partial recovery from last year’s dire 1.65m new car registrations to a figure predicted to be nearer two million this year is welcome, and reflected by this month’s figures.

‘But it is a far cry from the peak of nearly 2.7m in 2016.

‘It is clear that numerous issues, led by the semiconductor chip shortage, continue to throttle the industry’s recovery.’

He added that customers are the ones ‘ultimately paying the price’ as new car prices are ‘rising rapidly’ due to a combination of manufacturers increasing profit margins and raw materials becoming more expensive.

This story will be updated at 9am this morning