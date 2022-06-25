New category for Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2022 celebrates diversity and inclusion

You’d be forgiven for thinking that the Car Dealer Used Car Awards couldn’t get any better, such is their popularity.

But we’re constantly looking at ways to increase their appeal and relevance to the used car sector.

As part of that, we’ve created a new award category this year – one that recognises diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

‘Diversity & Inclusion’ is a phrase that’s bandied about increasingly these days, but what does it actually mean when applied to the workplace?

The Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development says diversity is about recognising difference, while inclusion is where people’s differences are valued and utilised to enable everyone to thrive at work.

More and more dealerships are realising how important this is in order to create a fairer working environment, therefore we want to recognise the sterling work that’s being done in this particular area.

Has your dealership brought in new protocols or training, for example? Has it introduced any other initiatives? What sort of success have they had?

Here’s your chance to shout out about it and let the world know how much you care about diversity and inclusion. And if you win, you’ll take home the trophy for the category, which is sponsored by MotoNovo Finance.

Our Used Car Awards are truly the trophies to have when it comes to the used car sector – the backbone of the automotive industry.

They inspire supreme confidence in customers, which can only be good for your business, so you’ve got absolutely nothing to lose and everything to gain by giving it a whirl!

This year’s awards, which are once again brought to you in association with Black Horse, will be held on Monday, November 28 at the fantastic venue that is The Brewery in central London and will be hosted by TV’s Wheeler Dealer Mike Brewer.

It takes just a few minutes to put your car dealership in line for an award.

There are 23 dealership categories – including the new one – and nominations can be made by filling out the form accessed by clicking on this link.

Car Dealer will also be handing out eight manufacturer gongs, including naming seven used cars of the year, at the 11th annual event.

Dealerships wanting to be in the running should put their name forward online now.

You can nominate your business, your staff or anyone you think deserves an award.

Our judges assess every entry and whittle them down to a nominations list. These then go forward to the mystery shopping stage.

The top five finalists are subsequently named in our shortlist, with the winners announced on the big night. So don’t delay – nominate today!