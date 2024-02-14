Log in
Finance pic from CD 172Finance pic from CD 172

News

New consumer car finance business value fell by 5% in 2023 to £38.8bn

  • Consumer car finance new business dropped in volume and value last year
  • Just over two million cars were bought on finance via dealers
  • But £38.794bn value of new business was second highest on record, says FLA
  • Point-of-sale consumer car finance new business likely to grow by about 2% this year
Advert

Time 8:40 am, February 14, 2024

LATEST figures from the Finance & Leasing Association show that consumer car finance new business value and volume dropped by 5% and 6% respectively last year versus 2022.

It said the number of cars bought on finance via the point of sale in 2023 totalled 2,094,478, with the value put at £38.794bn – but it was still the second highest value on record.

Meanwhile, new business volumes fell in December by 8% to 120,078 versus the same month in 2022. The corresponding value of new business was also 8% lower over the same period at £2.254bn.

Advert

The consumer new car finance market reported a fall in new business in December of 12% by value (£1.001bn) and 13% by volume (36,000 cars) compared with the same month in 2022. In 2023 as a whole, new business volumes in this market were 6% lower than in 2022 (640,083 cars).

The consumer used car finance market reported a fall in new business in December of 5% both by value (£1.252bn) and volume (84,078 cars) versus the same month in 2022. In 2023 as a whole, new business volumes in this market were 6% lower than in 2022 (1,454,395 cars).

FLA chief economist and director of research Geraldine Kilkelly said: ‘The consumer car finance market reported a modest fall in both the value and volume of new business in 2023.

Advert

‘The value of new business in the consumer car finance market at almost £39bn was the second highest on record.

‘Consumer confidence has begun to increase as the outlook for their personal finances has improved.

‘Nevertheless, consumer spending is expected to remain subdued this year and our latest forecasts suggest that the point-of-sale consumer car finance market is likely to see new business grow by around 2% in 2024.’

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 108