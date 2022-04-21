New Dick Lovett Porsche Centre in Newport could get the green light

Dealer group Dick Lovett could get the green light to build a brand new Porsche showroom near Newport, South Wales.

Plans are likely to be submitted soon to Newport City Council to build a ‘high-quality landmark car centre’.

The proposal includes a Porsche Centre showroom, along with a satellite showroom, service centre, parking spaces and dedicated electric vehicle parking.

Around 100 jobs will be created if the proposals get the go-ahead.

The site for the new Dick Lovett-run Porsche Centre would be on Lakeside Drive, in the Celtic Springs Business Park, along the A48 in Duffryn.

Pre-planning documents describe the site as being in ‘close proximity to junction 28 of the M4’ and ‘strategically accessible to both Cardiff and Bristol’.

The application for a new Porsche Centre and associated buildings is the latest in a long line of proposed developments at the site, documents reveal.

Various applications dating back to 1998 include a residential development, a multiplex cinema and a hotel.

The latter three developments were all rejected although other plans for offers were given the green light.

Asbi Planning is conducting a consultation before a planning application is submitted to the council.