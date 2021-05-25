New Gumtree media campaign to help used car dealers by highlighting Good Finds

Used car dealers who advertise with eBay Motors Group are set to benefit from a major new marketing and advertising campaign.

Online re-commerce and classifieds platform Gumtree is running Good Finds on TV, video on demand, YouTube and across social media, including Twitch and TikTok.

Hannah Rouch, chief marketing officer of Gumtree UK, said ‘Gumtree has been making Good Finds happen for over two decades. For many, that’s a car sold by a local franchised or independent dealer.

‘The new brand activity champions Gumtree’s role as a connector and celebrates everything that people know and love about the website.’

Central to the campaign is promoting Gumtree as a platform for younger, digital-savvy, mobile-first and climate-conscious consumers, for whom buying second-hand is viewed as a smart financial and sustainable choice.

‘The witty humour at the heart of the campaign is targeted at 18-to-36-year-olds, and we believe this will help our dealer partners connect with this important demographic, especially as used cars and vans are among the key Good Finds on Gumtree,’ added Rouch.

The first of six ‘Just Good Finds’ adverts aired on Saturday, May 22, with the rest – including one highlighting Gumtree’s role as a go-to local car-buying platform – being rolled out during May and June.

‘We’re here to help connect people – it’s something that we’ve made easy for our users, and the refreshed brand position and the fun of our new creative really celebrates that,’ said Rouch.

Established in December 2019, eBay Motors Group gives dealers access to millions of buyers via eBay Motors, Gumtree Motors, Motors.co.uk and a network of partner websites.

Last week, Motors.co.uk launched a 10-week multimedia radio and online campaign that includes Frank Skinner among the partnerships.