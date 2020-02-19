New Pendragon CEO says company has great potential

PENDRAGON plc has announced the appointment of Bill Berman as chief executive officer with immediate effect.

Berman joined Pendragon as a non-executive director in April 2019, and since October last year has performed the role of interim executive chairman, providing leadership and strategic direction to the company.

Berman will continue to perform the role of chairman on an interim basis while the process for the recruitment of a permanent non-executive chairman continues.

Prior to joining Pendragon, Berman served as president and chief operating officer of AutoNation, the largest automotive retailer in America. In that role, he was responsible for AutoNation’s 26,000 associates and the operational performance of the company’s 300+ new vehicle franchises, including new and used vehicle sales and aftersales.

He has over 30 years’ experience in automotive retail.

He said: ‘In my relatively short time with the business, it is already clear to me that Pendragon is a company with great potential and a talented team.

‘As chief executive officer, I look forward to building on strong relationships with our team members, customers, suppliers, our OEM partners and investors as we move forward together in a period of rapid change and innovation in the automotive retail sector.’

