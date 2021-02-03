Dealer group West Way has launched a new website with machine-learning and artificial intelligence at its heart.

Fully enabled for e-commerce, the site’s cutting-edge features include state-of-the-art tracking. It also allows tailored content delivery.

Sara Harris, director of business transformation at the Nissan-owned group, said: ‘We have been working on this site for some time now and are absolutely thrilled with the early results.’

West Way, which has 14 Nissan dealerships across England, collaborated with digital agency The Whole Caboodle on the project.

The new site can track visitors, identify them by name and – via a complex algorithm – can predict the likely interest of each person and change content dynamically for each one.

It’s also able to quality-score each visitor and single out hot leads, identifying ‘in-market’ customers and displaying the data in a lead centre to help with prospecting.

‘We have also been able to offer visitors a blended search of new and used vehicles, which was very important to us, and now we can market all our new stock to visitors and offer immediate delivery options,’ said Harris.

Karl Rahmani, managing partner at The Whole Caboodle, added: ‘This site will be the benchmark for automotive websites – fully e-commerce-focused, intelligent and a selling tool, not just a brochure site.

‘In these difficult trading times with lockdowns, we have already seen many inquiries from dealers looking for a similar approach.’

The site also has a Build My Deal tool that lets customers tailor a deal against any vehicle on the site in real time and in a way that best suits them.