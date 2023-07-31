Nicola Burnside named new head of Alpine UK as brand looks to continue growth

Renault Group has confirmed the appointment of Nicola Burnside as the new head of Alpine UK.

Burnside joins the outfit from Mercedes-Benz vans, where she served as head of customer experience, digital marketing, PR and product strategy.

She brings 14 years of automotive experience having also worked for the likes of Volkswagen, Mercedes and Seat.

Beginning in August, she will be responsible for leading Alpine’s ambitious growth in the UK. Among her biggest challenges will be overseeing the brand’s first all-electric hot hatch, the A290, which is due next year.

She replaces Seb Brechon, who has left to take up a new position within Renault Group UK.

Away from her business acumen, bosses were impressed by her racing pedigree, competing in various events across the UK such as the Goodwood Members’ Meeting and Silverstone Classic.

Commenting on her appointment, Burnside said: ‘I am incredibly excited to be joining the Alpine band of racers at such a pivitol time in the company’s history.

‘The A110 has always been a car that I have personally wanted to own, and seeing the new A290 perform at Goodwood even further cemented my passion for the brand.

‘Born from racing, Alpine is rising to the challenge of electric and the ‘dream garage’ of new cars in the pipeline certainly makes this a very exciting company to be a part of.’

Antonino Labate, VP, sales, marketing & customer experience Alpine, added: ‘This is a truly exciting time for the Alpine brand as we are developping an ambitious growth strategy, which is a critical part of Luca de Meo’s ‘Renaulution’ strategy.

‘The UK is a key part of our plan and I’m delighted to welcome Nicola onboard to lead Alpine’s journey in the UK.’