Log in
Nissan Great Run SeriesNissan Great Run Series

News

Nissan announces deal to become official automotive supplier of Great Run Series

  • Nissan becomes official automotive supplier of Great Run Series
  • Deal will see firm provide fleet of all-electric LEAF and e-NV200 vehicles
  • Event organisers now aiming to eliminate carbon emissions from the support vehicles

Time 27 seconds ago

Nissan has announced a new deal to become the official automotive supplier of the popular Great Run Series.

The agreement will see the Japanese firm deliver a fleet of 100 per cent electric LEAF and e-NV200 vehicles to support the events’ environmental sustainability ambitions.

Organisers are now aiming to eliminate carbon emissions from the support vehicles, to the benefit of runners at the events.

Advert

As a result, Nissan vehicles will now be seen across the series at the likes of the Great North Run in Newcastle and the Great South Run in Portsmouth.

In addition to working with the running series to deliver more sustainable race events, Nissan will also be using the partnership to support its commitments to diversity and inclusion.

Nissan will be working with both disabled and LGBTQ+ organisations across the UK to enable greater participation and engagement with under-represented communities at running events.

Athletes begin the Great South Run

Andrew Humberstone, managing director of Nissan Motor (GB) Ltd, said: ‘Nissan is very proud to be supporting one of the UK’s most prestigious running series.

Advert

Running is already one of the most inclusive and accessible sports, and with Nissan Intelligent Mobility we’re bringing our zero emissions and zero inequality vision to life at these mass participation events.

‘From better air quality to supporting a more inclusive society, we’re delighted to be ‘electrifying’ the Great Run series.’

Paul Foster, CEO at the Great Run Company, added; ‘We are delighted to welcome Nissan on board as our new automotive partner.

‘Like us, Nissan believes people should be proud of, and be able to celebrate, their communities.

‘We are looking forward to working with them to engage an even wider audience in our events.’

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 190