Nissan announces deal to become official automotive supplier of Great Run Series

Nissan has announced a new deal to become the official automotive supplier of the popular Great Run Series.

The agreement will see the Japanese firm deliver a fleet of 100 per cent electric LEAF and e-NV200 vehicles to support the events’ environmental sustainability ambitions.

Organisers are now aiming to eliminate carbon emissions from the support vehicles, to the benefit of runners at the events.

As a result, Nissan vehicles will now be seen across the series at the likes of the Great North Run in Newcastle and the Great South Run in Portsmouth.

In addition to working with the running series to deliver more sustainable race events, Nissan will also be using the partnership to support its commitments to diversity and inclusion.

Nissan will be working with both disabled and LGBTQ+ organisations across the UK to enable greater participation and engagement with under-represented communities at running events.

Andrew Humberstone, managing director of Nissan Motor (GB) Ltd, said: ‘Nissan is very proud to be supporting one of the UK’s most prestigious running series.

Running is already one of the most inclusive and accessible sports, and with Nissan Intelligent Mobility we’re bringing our zero emissions and zero inequality vision to life at these mass participation events.

‘From better air quality to supporting a more inclusive society, we’re delighted to be ‘electrifying’ the Great Run series.’

Paul Foster, CEO at the Great Run Company, added; ‘We are delighted to welcome Nissan on board as our new automotive partner.

‘Like us, Nissan believes people should be proud of, and be able to celebrate, their communities.

‘We are looking forward to working with them to engage an even wider audience in our events.’