Nissan announces pricing for updated Qashqai as Sunderland plant ramps up EV production

Nissan’s updated Qashqai will start at £30,135 as the Japanese brand looks to make step up electric car building at its Sunderland plant.

Since going on sale in 2021, the third generation SUV has sold over 350,000 units in Europe and it is hoped the upgraded edition will continue to flourish.

The car will be available with either a mild-hybrid petrol engine or Nissan’s e-Power electric powertrain, as Nissan ramps up EV production.

Prices will start at £30,135 for the entry-level Acenta Premium and rise to £38,875 for the top-of-the-line Tekna+. Customers will be able to place orders starting next month.

Adam Pennick, Nissan’s Vice President for Manufacturing in the UK said: ‘We’re so proud to call the Sunderland plant the home of the Qashqai.

‘Having the number one team behind the number one crossover is a winning formula, and we can’t wait to see how much our customers enjoy the new design and tech.’

The Sunderland plant will also see Nissan continuing with its EV36 Zero blueprint business model, which sees the firm combine EV and battery manufacturing with renewables, working towards the goal of zero emissions driving and manufacturing.