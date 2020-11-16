A Cambridgeshire Nissan dealership has won praise for the way it looks after its business customers – and the contribution it makes to the success of the manufacturer’s fleet sales operation.

JS Holmes, based in Wisbech St Mary, is a highly regarded Nissan specialist fleet dealer and well known for providing excellent customer service thanks to its team of experienced fleet and business experts.

The effectiveness of the operation has won praise from many clients over the years and Marco Capozzoli, Nissan’s national dealer fleet manager (sales), said: ‘JS Holmes are fully engaged in our fleet sales operation and businesses throughout Cambridgeshire and beyond will be benefiting from that.

‘They’re a very customer-focused dealership and pride themselves in the quality of their sales and aftersales operations. In short, they’re a great supporter of the Nissan fleet programme.’

More and more fleet customers are being attracted to Nissan dealerships nationwide, according to latest figures.

September was a particularly busy month, with business centres across the UK exceeding the expected level of transactions by a healthy 10 per cent.

Alex Holmes, sales director at JS Holmes, said: ‘As a commercial vehicle supplier, we’re committed to providing a prompt, professional service delivered by a warm and friendly family firm.

‘There is a wide range of different solutions when it comes to equipping your business fleet with reliable vehicles. Our job is to help you find the most appropriate, cost-effective fit for your organisation.’