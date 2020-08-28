Nissan dealers are showing off new green numberplates to customers ahead of the 70-plate change that arrives on Tuesday.

The new style numberplates are being given an airing at Nissan dealers to get customers used to the new style ahead of their introduction this autumn.

The plates are being brought in especially for electric vehicles and have an eye-catching green flash on the left-hand side to highlight the fact that EVs are emission-free.

The initiative was announced by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps in June as part of a wider plan to drive a ‘green economic recovery’ after the turmoil caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Guy Manning, general sales manager at FG Barnes Nissan, Guildford, said: ‘We think the introduction of the green numberplates is a great idea.

‘Anything that encourages electric vehicle use is to be encouraged and the new plates will prove incredibly useful in terms of raising awareness of the benefits of emission-free motoring.’

The green numberplates are likely to make it easier for cars to be identified as zero-emission vehicles, helping local authorities design and implement new policies to encourage people to own and drive them.

Some councils will offer cheaper parking and free entry into low emissions zones to easily identifiable electric cars.

An exact date has not yet been announced for the green plates introduction but they are expected to be here soon.

While dealerships are looking forward to the new marketing tool for green cars, not everyone is convinced they’re needed.



Jim Holder, editorial director of What Car? Magazine, isn’t convinced green numberplates should differentiate electric cars from conventionally powered vehicles.

He said: ‘Sales to date of best-selling electric cars such as the Renault Zoe and Nissan Leaf and the desirability of market leaders from Tesla, Jaguar, Audi, Mercedes suggest that EV buyers are happy to buy conventional looking cars with a remarkable powertrain, without feeling the need to virtue signal through extrovert styling flourishes.

‘It seems a shame, therefore, that the green numberplate seeks to introduce an element of difference into a market where it’s not required – EVs are set to become the norm in the short-term, so why make them stand out as an oddity this way?’