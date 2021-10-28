Nissan dealers to offer aftersales customers interest-free monthly payments with Bumper

Nissan GB has partnered with interest-free digital payment platform Bumper to offer aftersales customers the option to pay in installments for service and repair work.

All 194 Nissan dealerships will now be able to offer this to their customers, following a successful launch of Bumper’s new Buy-Now-Pay-Later platform with Nissan’s largest dealer group West Way.

Customers will now be given the option to split their bills for car accessories, maintenance and MOT work over monthly interest-free payments.

Chris Marsh, aftersales director at Nissan said: ‘We’re delighted to be partnering with Bumper to provide the option of more flexible payment options to aftersales customers across the UK.

‘The ability for our customers to split their bills into affordable interest-free monthly payments will further enhance the customer experience and innovation offered by our retailers. We have already seen great outcomes for dealer workshops using the Bumper platform, with an average transaction of £670 on a typical six year-old-car – a key target area for our retailers.’

Jack Allman, CCO of Bumper, said: ‘Working with Nissan, as its sole recommended supplier of BNPL, will provide owners with greater flexibility in how they pay for aftersales work.

‘The provision of BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later) in workshops is still a relatively new concept which is resonating with customers as it removes the need for them to find cash to pay for work or use a credit card.

‘This flexibility is also enabling aftersales departments to retain customers and sell unbudgeted work that might otherwise prove difficult.’

This is the latest partnership for Bumper who also work with Ford, Volkswagen Group, Jaguar Land Rover, Arnold Clark and CitNow.