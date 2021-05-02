Nissan opens order books for new Qashqai SUV with prices starting at £23,555

Nissan has opened its order books for the new Qashqai SUV.

Prices kick off at £23,535 for the third-generation version of Nissan’s smash-hit SUV, with deliveries commencing in the summer.

The range comprises Visia, Acenta Premium, N-Connecta, Tekna, and Tekna+. Each uses a 1.3-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine with two power output options, as well as four-wheel drive for higher-spec trims. The much-anticipated new range-extender version will arrive later, however.

Prices start at £23,535 for the Visia, which has two-wheel drive and a 138bhp output. Features include LED lights front and rear, cruise control and a seven-inch display.

Acenta Premium trim kicks in at £26,135 and gets Apple CarPlay, a review camera, an eight-inch display, a rear-view camera and dual-zone air con.

Acenta Premium also opens up the 156bhp engine with manual and auto gearboxes, and costs £26,855 and £28,455 respectively.

Mid-spec N-Connecta models are available from £28,305, and are the first to be offered with four-wheel drive. These models are only available with the automatic gearbox and higher-powered engine, and cost from £32,335.

Standard kit for N-Connecta models includes a nine-inch screen with connected services and wireless Apple CarPlay, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and 360-degree cameras.

Tekna models start at £30,845 and get a head-up display, adaptive LED headlights and ProPilot safety systems, while the top-spec Tekna+ starts at £34,175 – although it’s only available with the 156bhp engine.

Tekna+ gets part-leather seats with massaging front seats, 20-inch wheels and a Bose sound system.

Customers can still opt for the highly specified Premiere Edition, which comes with a 1.3-litre petrol engine and starts at £29,275 with a manual gearbox or £31,795 for the automatic.

This model gets a nine-inch infotainment screen, 12-inch instrument display and 10.8-inch head-up display, as well as ProPilot part-autonomous driving capabilities, LED matrix headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels and more.

Andrew Humberstone, managing director of Nissan GB, said: ‘The Nissan Qashqai has been the best seller in its class since 2007, and for good reason.

‘Now with the arrival of the third-generation model, Nissan is setting a new crossover standard for distinctive design, dynamic handling and advanced technologies, all at an accessible and attractive price point.’