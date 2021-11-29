Nissan reveals plans for 15 new EVs by 2030 as part of vision for future

Nissan is to launch 15 new EVs by the end of the decade as part of a multi-billion-pound plan.

It said it will be investing two trillion yen (circa £13.2bn) in Nissan Ambition 2030 to address environmental, societal and customer needs, which will see it lean heavily on electrifying its vehicle line-up.

A major part of the initiative is to bring out 23 new electrified models, including 15 fully electric vehicles, with the rest comprising hybrid and plug-in hybrid models.

Some of them have already been previewed via EV concepts, including a crossover, pick-up truck and sports car.

The models will be introduced by 2030, with the company also aiming to be carbon-neutral across the life cycle of its products by 2050.

Twenty new electrified models will be launched in the next five years, by which point the firm said it wanted more than 75 per cent of its European sales to be electrified models.

Nissan chief executive Makoto Uchida said: ‘The role of companies to address societal needs is increasingly heightened.

‘With Nissan Ambition 2030, we will drive the new age of electrification, advance technologies to reduce carbon footprint and pursue new business opportunities.

‘We want to transform Nissan to become a sustainable company that is truly needed by customers and society.’

Nissan also revealed that it was working on its battery technology so that it didn’t need cobalt, cutting the cost by 65 per cent by 2028.

The firm will also be expanding its battery-refurbishing operations.

Nissan chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta said: ‘We are proud of our long track record of innovation, and of our role in delivering the EV revolution.

‘With our new ambition, we continue to take the lead in accelerating the natural shift to EVs by creating customer pull through an attractive proposition by driving excitement, enabling adoption and creating a cleaner world.’