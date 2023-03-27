Nissan Sunderland veteran Kevin Fitzpatrick retires

Nissan Sunderland veteran and senior vice president Kevin Fitzpatrick is retiring after a career spanning nearly five decades with the Japanese carmaker.

Fitzpatrick leaves Nissan having seen the plant rise from an empty field to a leading UK car-making factory.

He was one of the original 22 supervisors hired before the Sunderland plant opened to oversee the start of production for the Nissan Bluebird in 1986.

Fitzpatrick spent his career with the Japanese carmaker, starting out in the paint shop and later holding a range of senior positions across the plant.

He became vice president for manufacturing in 2010, before rising to region senior vice president, manufacturing and supply chain for Nissan’s Africa, Middle-East, India, Europe and Oceanian region (AMIEO).

Guillaume Cartier, chairperson of the Nissan AMIEO region, said: ‘I pay tribute to Kevin’s inspirational leadership. It is truly an outstanding life’s work.

‘He was part of the team trusted to set the direction for Sunderland Plant right from the very start, and his commitment, knowledge and fantastic skill as a leader have influenced Nissan’s manufacturing teams across the world.

‘It is no exaggeration to say that Nissan Sunderland Plant would not be the beacon of success that it is today without the exceptional service of Kevin Fitzpatrick.’

During Fitzpatrick’s time at Sunderland, the plant became the largest of its type in the UK and has built more than 10m cars.

He was also instrumental in the creation of the Nissan Skills Foundation in 2014, which inspires young people to choose careers in

engineering and manufacturing.

More than 75,000 students have now taken part in the programme.

He was also involved in the creation of the North East Automotive Alliance (NEAA) in 2015, and was its first chairman.

In 2018 he was given a CBE and more recently he played a role in securing a £1bn investment for the EV36Zero project.

Fitzpatrick’s retirement triggers promotions for two long-serving employees who have also risen through the ranks of Nissan since arriving in the company as graduates.

Replacing Fitzpatrick as AMIEO region senior vice president is Alan Johnson, currently vice president for manufacturing in the UK.

Johnson has held a host of senior positions across the company, both in Sunderland and across Europe, since joining Nissan in 1991.

He will be replaced by current production director Adam Pennick who joined the company in 1997 and has worked in leadership positions across the plant.

Commenting on his retirement, Fitzpatrick said: ‘I consider myself very lucky to have been part of Nissan’s journey and am extremely proud of what we have achieved.

‘We’ve started another exciting chapter in the company’s history, towards full electrification and carbon neutrality. I’m really excited for the team, and even more excited to drive those future Nissan models.’