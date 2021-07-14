Log in
North Wales Honda opens Llandudno Kia dealership in move that secures jobs

  • North Wales Honda opens new Kia dealership in Llandudno
  • Site was previously operated as a Peugeot showroom with takeover set to save jobs
  • Boss describes deal as a ‘great opportunity’

Time 43 mins ago

A new Kia dealership has opened in north Wales in a move that both protects and creates jobs.

The Llandudno site had previously been operated as a Peugeot showroom but a difficult period due to covid left it threatened with closure.

At the last minute, a buyer was found in the form of North Wales Honda who will now run the site as a Kia dealership, BusinessLive reports.

Bosses say the rebrand will ensure those working at the site will not lose their jobs, while new roles will also open up.

David Paveley, managing director of North Wales Honda, said: ‘I looked for which brand would complement Honda in Llandudno, and Kia fitted perfectly.

‘Kia offers a different price point and a range of cars that will allow us to build a business sustainable for the town, our growing number of staff and meet car buyers needs in Conwy and the surrounding areas.

‘Acquiring the long-established Peugeot site has safeguarded jobs and provided new jobs for skilled workers, much needed after the recent pandemic.

‘I am fully committed to being part of the success of Llandudno and being able to offer opportunities for the local people.’

Paveley has promised the new dealership will offer a range of EVs and hybrids as well as stocking more traditionally-powered cars.

He added: ‘The Covid pandemic hit the overall motor trade extremely hard, with new car sales in 2020, 680,000 down on the previous years’ sales.

‘I saw this as a great opportunity to push in the opposite direction and grow our business with a broader offering of products to adjust to the changing needs of our customers.

‘There is a necessity to stay relevant with a wide range of hybrid and electric cars, while also catering for customers who don’t feel the need to embrace the new technologies just yet.’

 

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

