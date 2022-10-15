Oct 15: Truss fighting for future; Pound falls further; Tributes to Coltrane; Lambo’s electrification warning

Truss fighting to stay in power after day of chaos in Westminster

Liz Truss’s premiership remains in peril this weekend, after she sacked her chancellor and ditched a major chunk of her mini-budget in an extraordinary gamble to stay in power. It was unclear late on Friday whether such drastic actions could be enough to keep her in Downing Street, with the markets remaining jittery and reports of Tory MPs plotting intensely to replace her. After three weeks of turmoil on the financial markets in the wake of Kwasi Kwarteng’s £43bn mini-budget tax giveaway, Ms Truss ended days of frenzied speculation by forcing her friend out of office and U-turning on her commitment to drop the planned rise in corporation tax from 19 per cent to 25 per cent, a central plank of her leadership campaign.

Britain is on track for a £26bn mortgage hike, think tank predicts

More than five million households are predicted to see their annual mortgage payments rise by an average of £5,100 between now and the end of 2024, according to a think tank.

Some £1,200 of the average increase predicted reflects higher expectations of interest rate rises since the ‘mini-budget’, the Resolution Foundation said.

The number of mortgages on the market nosedived following the mini-budget. Lenders have gradually been bringing back new deals but have priced their rates upwards.

Hugh Laurie among stars remembering ‘exceptional’ Robbie Coltrane

Hugh Laurie and the James Bond producers are among the stars of film and TV who have paid tribute to the ‘exceptional’ Robbie Coltrane following his death aged 72.

The Scottish actor starred in a number of classic British franchises and shows during his career including 007, Blackadder and Harry Potter, where he starred as the beloved Hogwarts gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid.

An outpouring of messages and fond memories were shared on social media following the news from his agent of 40 years, Belinda Wright, announcing that Coltrane had died on Friday.

Pound falls further and bonds under pressure despite Government tax U-turn

The Bank of England bought just £1.5bn in gilts on Friday as its intervention to prop up the markets after the chancellor’s mini-budget came to an end on the same day as he lost his job.

The pound and UK Government bonds also came back under pressure despite the Prime Minister’s decision to reverse corporation tax plans as the financial markets seek further action.

It came after a turbulent day which saw Liz Truss oust Kwasi Kwarteng after a 38-day spell as chancellor which was marked by severe volatility across the financial markets.

