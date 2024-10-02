Oct 2: Manufacturing confidence falls; Barclays fined £3m; New Lexus RZ300e

Manufacturing confidence falls amid ‘gloomy’ October Budget messaging

Activity in the UK’s manufacturing sector grew at a slower pace last month amid a drop in business optimism, according to new data.

The closely watched S&P Global UK manufacturing PMI survey recorded a reading of 51.5 for September, down from 52.5 in the previous month.

The lower reading, which was partly attributed to firms taking a wait-and-see approach ahead of the October Budget, was in line with analysts’ expectations.

Barclays to pay £3m penalty after breaching US swap reporting rules

Barclays is to pay a $4m (£3m) penalty after being accused of breaching US trading rules.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said the banking giant violated rules related to how it reported swap transactions.

Swap transactions are financial transactions where two parties exchange cash flows or liabilities from different financial instruments, often including those linked to loans or bonds.

Mulberry rejects Frasers Group’s £83m takeover tilt

Luxury handbag maker Mulberry has rejected a takeover approach from Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group valuing the firm at £83m.

The struggling British fashion brand said it believes the possible offer from Frasers, which was revealed on Monday, ‘does not recognise the company’s substantial future potential value’.

Mulberry said it had discussed the approach with its majority shareholder, Singapore-based Challice, which is controlled by billionaire Ong Beng Seng and his wife Christina.

New Lexus RZ300e to start from £49,995